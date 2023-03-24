New York Man Brought ‘Dangerous’ Drugs To Woodbury Commons

A Hudson Valley man is heading to prison after he was found with "dangerous narcotics" at the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets.

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler confirmed a Newburgh man was sentenced for dealing drugs at the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets

Newburgh, New York Man Sentenced For Bringing Drugs To Woodbury Common Premium Outlets, More

Google Google loading...

In late January, Sherlan Simpson, 37, was found guilty of multiple counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and perjury.

He faced a maximum sentence of 24 years in prison for the drug charge and up to 7 years for perjury.

This week, Simpson was sentenced to 22 years in prison.

“A huge quantity of drugs was intercepted by the police in this case before it could be spread throughout our community,” Hoovler said in a press release. “The lengthy and appropriate sentence imposed on this defendant reflects the serious nature of his crimes and criminal history."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Police Chase At Woodbury Common Premium Outlets

Dawn J Benko/Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley Dawn J Benko/Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley loading...

As alleged at trial, on January 6, 2021, Simpson was stopped for a vehicle and traffic violation in the vicinity of State Route 32 in the Town of Woodbury. New York State Troopers observed a backpack in the back seat of Simpson’s vehicle.

Simpson then fled the traffic stop in his car, racing into the Woodbury Commons where surveillance video showed a backpack being thrown from the car.

Police later found the bag which included some of Simpon's personal belongings and two kilos of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $200,000, officials say.

488031209 GeniusKp loading...

Simpson's DNA was later also found on the bag, according to Hoovler.

“The spread of vast quantities of dangerous narcotics was disrupted by the keen attention of the law enforcement officers in this case,” Hoovler said. “This defendant was prevented from peddling his drugs in our communities by his arrest, prosecution and conviction. That the defendant would go so far as to lie under oath before the Grand Jury strikes at the very heart of our criminal justice system and itself deserves stern punishment."

These 6 New York Counties Have The Most Drug Overdose Deaths New York State officials are worried because overdose death rates increased by 85 percent. Below are the top 6 counties in terms of opioid overdose deaths per 100,000.

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.