Police: Multiple Under Age 25 Transported to St. Luke’s After Two Weekend Shootings

Two separate incidents over the weekend resulted in multiple victims, all under the age of 23, being transported to Montefiore St. Luke's Hospital in Cornwall for gunshot wounds.

During the early hours of Saturday, June 25th, two Beacon residents, one male, and the other female, both 23 years old, arrived at Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall General Hospital s a result of gunshot wounds. When the pair arrived at the hospital around 3 am, the female was suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot, whereas the male had been shot in the calf. At the time of the report from the City of Newburgh, no time and location or any further details about the incident had been shared.

Late in the evening on Sunday, June 26th, a ShotSpotter device near the 200 block of Lander Street in Newburgh notified police that there were 4 rounds fired in the area. It was also reported that The City of Newburgh Mobile Police Precinct, which is located at Liberty Street and South Street, heard the shots and responses to the area by foot.

The City of Newburgh reports that a 17-year-old that resided in the city was the victim, and he was transported to Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall General Hospital, and later transported to Westchester Medical Center. The minor was reported to have been shot in his back.

As with the incident the day before, no additional information regarding the shooting has been shared at this time, however, Police are looking for any and all witnesses that may have been in the area at the time or have any information about either incident.

Those with information are able to report anonymously to the City of Newburgh Police Department at 845-569-7509.

