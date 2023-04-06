Premier Hudson Valley Eatery Closing First Store, ‘Unbelievably Upsetting’ to Residents

Some Hudson Valley residents are very disappointed a premier eatery is closing its original store.

Last August, when Hudson Valley Post got a sneak peek of The Academy, one of the Hudson Valley's most anticipated hot spots, we were told The Newburgh Flour Shop, a family-owned bakery, would be opening up a second location inside The Academy in Poughkeepsie, New York.

This week, the owners of The Newburgh Flour Shop confirmed a major change that some residents feared. See more below.

Sneak Peek Of The Academy, in Poughkeepsie, New York

Sneak Peek: Hudson Valley's Newest Eating, Drinking Destination Opens

The Newburgh Flour Shop Renamed After Poughkeepsie, New York Location Opens

Last month, The Newburgh Flour Shop was renamed Bread & Batter Bakery.

Bread & Batter Bakery, canva Bread & Batter Bakery, canva loading...

"The Newburgh Flour Shop is becoming Bread & Batter Bakery as we expand our reach from Newburgh to Poughkeepsie. And though the name is changing, the team of experienced professional chefs behind the exceptional cakes, breads, and pastries that you’ve come to expect from us will stay the same," owners write on its website.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Customers in Newburgh hoped this meant owners would operate both locations. However, sadly, the owners confirmed on Wednesday the Newburgh location is closing.

Bread & Batter Bakery Closing Newburgh, New York Store

Google Google loading...

The Newburgh location is closing in just a few days.

Owners took to Instagram to announce Easter Sunday, April 9, will be their last day of operations at 109 Liberty Street in Newburgh.

"Unbelievably Upsetting," one person wrote on Facebook after learning of the closing.

Owners did hint some "favorites" will be available in Newburgh in the future and confirmed they will work out details about and pre-orders already made for a pick up after April 9.

"We are pleased to let you know, however, that a variety of your product favorites will still be available in Newburgh in the very near future, so stay tuned! If you have placed a pre-order for the time after April 9th, not to worry, our team will be reaching out directly for the Newburgh pick-up location," owners wrote on Instagram.

Poughkeepsie Location Opening Soon

Bread & Batter Bakery/IG Bread & Batter Bakery/IG loading...

Bread & Batter Bakery will officially open its Poughkeepsie location on Tuesday, April 18.

"We are excited to officially announce that our doors will open on Tuesday, Apr 18, 2023, at our new location in Poughkeepsie, NY at The Academy eating and drinking hall, 33-35 Academy Street," Bread & Batter Bakery stated on Instagram. "Whether you were starting your mornings with us grabbing a coffee and croissant, or celebrating a birthday or milestone with our celebration cakes, thank you for your continued support, and we cannot wait to bring our products to the city of Poughkeepsie!"

Newburgh New York Water Front Restaurants It has boats. It has entertainment and boy does it have an amazing selection of food and drink. Take in the beautiful Newburgh Waterfront on the historic Hudson River while enjoying top-shelf food and drink. Fine and casual dining with a backdrop of the Hudson River from the Newburgh Beacon Bridge to the north and Bannerman's castle to the south. Watch the river and the boats go by while enjoying every type of food you can imagine from pizza to seafood to steaks to barbeques even tacos you can have it all at these Newburgh Waterfront restaurants.

25 Must Try Hudson Valley Dining Experiences We compiled a list of 25 great dining experiences that you should try in the Hudson Valley!

Nearly 40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State