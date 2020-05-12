You are going to need to make a reservation if you want to go to any Six Flags theme park in New York this summer.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Great Escape Lodge and Hurricane Harbor in Lake George will be using a reservation-only system to limit the number of guests once the amusement and water park owned and operated by Six Flags Entertainment is allowed to open.

"To meet state social distancing guidelines and ensure the health and safety of our guests, all visits to the park must be pre-scheduled using our online reservation system," Great Escape Lodge and Hurricane Harbor write on its website.

Guests wanting to visit the park for one day or season pass holders will have to make a reservation before being allowed to enter. Officials are still working out the final details and reservations aren't being accepted as of this writing. The website says to check back for more details.

Six Flags Darien Lake, near Buffalo, will also use a reservation-only system once given the green light to reopen.

It's unclear when either park will be allowed to open. Under Gov. Andrew Cuomo's phased reopening plan amusement parks are in Phase 4. Cuomo previously said each phase will last two weeks.

On Monday, Cuomo announced a number of regions are ready to reopen when the New York State on PAUSE order expires on May 15. Regions can start to reopen after a number of CDC guidelines are met.

However, Cuomo previously said he doesn't want to reopen "attractive nuisances, where people flood the area because they're looking for something to do."