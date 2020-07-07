New York’s Biggest Indoor Waterpark’s COVID-19 Reopening on Pause

The biggest indoor waterpark in New York, located in the Hudson Valley, has to delay its planned reopening.

Over the weekend, The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark announced plans to reopen on Tuesday, July 14.

On Monday around 2 p.m., shortly after Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed the Hudson Valley was entering Phase 4, the company said the reopening date is now pending.

"Our New York State Mid-Hudson region Phase IV guidance of amusement/recreation facilities remains pending at this time. This new guidance information is a requirement for the planning and scheduling of a new reopening date of The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark. A new date will be published upon receipt of additional New York State guidance," the company said.

The waterpark in Monticello on the campus of Resorts World Catskills features many thrilling water attractions, including waterslides, a FlowRider surf simulator, a lazy river, a kid’s activity pool and a multi-level play structure with slides. An indoor entertainment center has an arcade, mini-bowling, a ropes course, multiple restaurants and bars, a spa and more.

"In preparation for reopening we continue to remain in frequent communication with both our local county and state officials. This support has aided in the development of best practices for both our social distancing and capacity expectations," the company wrote. ""Our planned reopening date remains pending at this time. A new reopening date will be published that aligns with New York State guidelines in the near future. We miss you all and we cannot wait to welcome you back soon," the company wrote on Facebook.

The resort and waterpark feature a two-acre four-season waterpark and 324 hotel rooms. When building the waterpark, officials said it will be the biggest indoor waterpark in New York.