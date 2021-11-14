New York Woman Uses Pumpkin As Weapon on Hudson Valley Train, DA

A Hudson Valley woman needed many stitches after she was allegedly attacked by another woman with a pumpkin on a train.

On Friday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that Bronx resident Alexis Adams was charged with assault after she allegedly attacked and caused injury to a Metro-North Railroad conductor.

“Violent attacks on essential workers doing their jobs will not be tolerated,” DA Rocah said. “Metro-North Railroad conductors, like all public facing employees, have a right to feel safe in their workplace.”

Adams, 21, was charged on Oct. 22, 2021, with two counts of assault in the second degree, a felony, and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

The MTA Police Department arrested Adams and she was arraigned in Mount Vernon City Court on Oct. 28, 2021.

According to the felony complaint, on Oct. 11, 2021, at approximately 6:02 p.m., Adams hit the conductor in the face with a pumpkin and then punched the conductor in the face and head multiple times.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where she received medical treatment, including numerous stitches, for her injuries.

The incident occurred after Adams failed to produce a ticket and the conductor advised her to leave the train at the next stop, officials say.

Instead of getting off the train, the woman beat the conductor's face with a pumpkin stem near Tuckahoe, police say.

The conductor needed 20 stitches to close her wound.

The conductor needed 20 stitches to close her wound.

President of MTA Metro-North Railroad Catherine Rinaldi stated:

Throughout the pandemic, we have called upon our conductors to do more than ever before. They need to know that we are absolutely committed to making their work environment as safe as possible. I applaud MTAPD for their investigation which led to the arrest and to the District Attorney’s office for sending a very clear message that assaults like this will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

