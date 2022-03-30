New York Teen Tried To Kill 2 People in The Hudson Valley
A teen from the region confessed to his "cold-blooded actions."
Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler, announced 19-year-old Danny Flores-Garcia of Newburgh pleaded in Orange County Court to two counts of second-degree attempted murder and one count of second-degree assault.
“There can be no greater priority for law enforcement in the City of Newburgh than stopping the senseless violence that so adversely affects our communities,” Hoovler stated in a press release. “We can only hope that those who were injured by this defendant will fully recover. Fortunately, no one lost their life as a result of this defendant’s cold-blooded actions. Those who live in, work in, or visit, the City of Newburgh deserve a safe city. This is only possible if those who commit acts of gun violence are held accountable.”
The 19-year-old confessed he shot three people in the City of Newburgh on September 17, 2021.
Flores-Garcia also pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, for possessing a loaded and defaced pistol on July 13, 2021.
Pursuant to the plea agreement placed on the record at the time that Flores-Garcia pleaded guilty, the District Attorney’s Office will recommend that he be sentenced to 20 years in state prison when sentenced in June.
The judge promised not to sentence Flores-Garcia to more than 15 years in state prison, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.
At the time that Flores-Garcia pleaded guilty, he admitted that he shot three people on September 17, 2021, at about 2:40 a.m., in the vicinity of 69 Mill Street, in the City of Newburgh.
Flores-Garcia admitted that he was trying to kill two of the people at the time that he shot them and that he seriously injured those two people.
Flores-Garcia admitted to causing physical injury to the third person he shot.
Flores also admitted that on July 13, 2021, at about 11:15 AM in the vicinity of 88 Benkard Avenue, in Newburgh, he possessed a load and defaced Ruger pistol.
A “defaced” firearm is one where the serial number has been removed. This is often done to prevent law enforcement officials from tracing where the gun had last been possessed legally, officials say.