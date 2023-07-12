New York State’s 10 Worst Hometowns After Once In Generation Flood
A once-in-a-generation storm drenched many parts of New York State.
Many parts of the Hudson Valley dealt with 6 to 8 inches of rain in a very short period of time. This led to one death, many rescues and road closures.
Below are the 10 areas that dealt with the most rain, according to the National Weather Service
New York State Hometowns With Most Rain After Once In Generation Storm
Note: AccuWeather reports 10.49 inches of rain fell on Putnam Valley. If that's correct it would move Putnam Valley to # 1.
State Of Emergency Declared In Orange County, Ontario County, New York
Shortly after declaring a State of Emergency for Orange County Hochul declared a State of Emergency in Ontario County, also due to significant flooding.
Orange County, New York Killed In Flood
