New York State Troopers Investigating Scary Incident in Brewster

Recent news from the New York State Police is beginning to circulate regarding a scary incident that apparently occurred over the weekend in the Putnam County. While the investigation is still underway, law enforcement officials are looking to the public for help in the investigation process.

Weekend Hit-and-Run in Brewster

According to a press release from the New York State Police, an apparent hit-and-run incident occurred over the weekend in village of Brewster. The event in question appears to have taken place between 1:30am and 3am on Sunday, September 24th.

It was stated in the report that law enforcement was called to the scene on on Railroad Avenue. When police arrived on the scene, they found the victim, a pedestrian, with severe wounds from the event. Currently there is no other information regarding the victims condition, identity or whether or not they were transferred to a medical facility.

Law enforcement is still actively investigating the situation but they believe they have potentially identified the type of vehicle involved in the incident. Police identified that the vehicle was a "dark colored sport utility vehicle, possibly a Nissan".

Public Assistance in Brewster Investigation

As stated previously, the investigation by law enforcement is still under way but police are asking the public for help. New York State Police have set up a phone line to contact for anyone in the area that may be able to provide more information. Specifically, investigators are looking for more information on the vehicle or potentially information on the driver of the vehicle.

The number to use to reach out to the State Police is (845) 677-7300. If or when someone contacts this number, they are to asked to please refer to case number (#) 11632798.

