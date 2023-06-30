New York State Residents Told ‘Take Precautions’ To ‘Protect Health’

New York state top officials continue to worry about unhealthy conditions across the state.

The DEC issued another Air Quality Health Advisory for Friday because the forecast shows levels of particulate matter pollution that are "Unhealthy" and "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups."

Alert: 'Unhealthy' Air Returns To New York State

DEC DEC loading...

The Air Quality Alert was issued for the following regions:

Long Island



NYC Metro



Lower Hudson Valley



Upper Hudson Valley



Adirondacks



Eastern Lake Ontario



Central Region



Western Region

"With ground-level smoke more visible and air quality continuing to reach unhealthy levels in many parts of the state, we encourage New Yorkers to take precautions to protect their health," Governor Kathy Hochul said. "We will continue to keep our communities informed of the steps people can take to stay safe outdoors and adapt as forecasts continue to evolve."

Air Quality Alert Issued for Long Island, New York City, Lower Hudson Valley, Upper Hudson Valley, Adirondacks, Eastern Lake Ontario, Central Region, Western Region

DEC DEC loading...

Below is the expected air quality for each region for Friday. An Air Quality Index over 100 is deemed Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. Over 150 is deemed Unhealthy for all.

Long Island

120

Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups

NYC Metro

135

Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups

Lower Hudson Valley

110

Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups

Upper Hudson Valley

120

Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups

Adirondacks

120

Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups

Eastern Lake Ontario

155

Unhealthy

Central New York

160

Unhealthy

Western New York

151

Unhealthy

Hochul Warns New Yorkers

Smoke From Canadian Wildfires Blows South Creating Hazy Conditions On Large Swath Of Eastern U.S. Getty Images loading...

Smoke is expected to remain in New York State for most of Friday.

"Currently, longer-range smoke forecast modeling shows steady clearing and diffusing from south to north across New York State into Saturday morning," Hochul's office stated.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Smoke From Canada Returns To Hudson Valley

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

Hochul is urging New Yorkers who are in the red unhealthy zone, which is a good portion of the state, but not the Hudson Valley, to limit their time outdoors and wear a high-quality mask.

The Hudson Valley is just under the unhealthy air threshold, but the air in the region is considered Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.

Read More: Why New York State Residents May Get Emergency Cell Phone Alerts

The state will start sending out air quality phone alerts when the air becomes unhealthy in an area.

Unbelievable Time Lapse of Wildfire Smoke Consuming New York City

These Counties Have The Most Food Stamp Recipients Per Capita In New York SNAP usage has increased across the state since the start of the pandemic

Chick-Fil-A Opens Surprise Free Pop-Up In Mid-Hudson Valley