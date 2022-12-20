New York State Police Hand Out Over 3,000 Tickets In Hudson Valley

Police across the Hudson Valley arrested over 200 in the past week.

On Tuesday, New York State Police patrolling the Hudson Valley released its week in review. New York State Police Troop F and Troop K payroll the region.

This week's press releases highlight arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.

This update highlighted New York State Police's activity from Dec. 12-18, 2022.

New York State Police Week In Review For Orange, Rockland, Ulster, Greene and Sullivan

Troop F covers Orange, Rockland, Ulster, Greene and Sullivan Counties.

Troop F Week in Review

Arrests

Felony: 58

Misdemeanor:46

Violation: 3

Crash Investigations

Property Damage: 230

Personal Injury: 15

Fatal: 1

DWI Arrests: 28

Total Calls For Service: 935

Traffic Tickets Issued: 1,456

New York State Police Week In Review For Dutchess, Putnam, Columbia and Westchester

Troop K patrols Dutchess, Putnam, Columbia and Westchester counties.

Troop K Week in Review

Arrests

Felony:19

Misdemeanor:76

Violation: 4

Crash Investigations

Property Damage:136

Personal Injury:31

Fatal: 0

DWI Arrests: 24

Total Calls For Service: 1,093

Traffic Tickets Issued: 1,670

More information about the police activity wasn't released.

