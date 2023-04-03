‘Distinctive Retail’ Company Laying Off 245 New York Employees

A new WARN notice reports nearly 250 Empire State workers will be out of work next month.

Applegreen USA Travel Plazas Central Services LLC is laying off 245 workers due to "construction" and "temporary plant closings," according to the New York State Department of Labor Office Of Dislocated Workers Program.

"Applegreen sites feature a distinctive retail offering across the forecourts we operate in. We aim to provide premium food and hot beverage offers at all of our sites. This is delivered through both the Applegreen own brand and our international food brands," Applegreen USA states on its website.

Applegreen owns over 120 sites in the United States.

"Our 121 US site locations across both North and South East territories operate strategic combined Fuel Distributor (Shell, Exxon, Mobil, Sunoco, BP, & Chevron) and Food Partnerships - offering both own brand and nationally recognized food brands which include: Burger King, Subway, 7-Eleven, Hunt Brothers Pizza, Pizza Hut, and Mama DeLuca’s Pizza," Applegreen states.

The WARN notice states 245 employees will be laid off in May and June.

Closing Dates:

Sloatsburg Location: May 19, 2023

Malden Location: May 22. 2023

Ulster Location: May 22, 2023

Guilderland Location: May 22, 2023

Pattersonville Location: May 22, 2023

Scottsville Location: June 6, 2023

Angola Location: June 6, 2023

Below are the locations and employees affected.

Mid-Hudson Region:

NYS Thruway Mile Post 33 North (Sloatsburg), Sloatsburg, NY, 10974 (65 affected employees)

NYS Thruway Mile Post 103 North (Malden), Saugerties, NY, 12477 (23 affected employees)

NYS Thruway Mile Post 96 South (Ulster), Ulster, NY, 12475 (41 affected employees)

Capital Region:

NYS Thruway Mile Post (Guilderland), 153 East, Schenectady, NY, 12303 (9 affected employees)

NYS Thruway Mile Post (Pattersonville), 168 North, Pattersonville, NY, 12137 (45 affected employees)

Finger Lakes Region:

NYS Thruway Mile Post (Scottsville), 366 East, Scottsville, NY, 14546 (44 affected employees)

Western Region:

NYS Thruway Mile Post 447 East & West (Angola), Angola, NY, 14006 (18 affected employees)

