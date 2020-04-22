New York State Flag is Changed For First Time in 138 Years

Gov. Andrew Cuomo got his wish. New York's state flag has been changed for the first time since 1882.

In January, Cuomo said he wanted to add a Latin phrase he often uses "E Pluribus Unum" to New York's flag.

The phrase means "out of many, one." Cuomo announced his proposal during his State of the State address, believing the flag change will deliver a unifying message when the nation is very divided.

"In this term of turmoil, let New York state remind the nation of who we are," Cuomo said during his State of the State Address. "Let's add 'E Pluribus Unum' to the seal of our state and proclaim at this time the simple truth that without unity, we are nothing."

Cuomo announced the updated state flag as well as a new state seal to include "E Pluribus Unum" after passing a $177 billion state budget.

"Which is actually more appropriate today than when we started this process," Cuomo said during a COVID-19 press briefing earlier this month. "It was our founding fathers' fundamental belief for this nation. Although they had a lot of different opinions while they were doing the constitution the one thing they agreed with was 'E Pluribus Unum, out of many, one.' It was good advice then, it's even better advice today."