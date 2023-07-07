New York State ‘Criminals Have More Protections Than Police’

A new law in New York State is aimed at helping residents and the state's economy. However, others say the bill is dangerous and helps criminals.

The measure known as the Clean Slate Act would seal the criminal records of people who have stayed out of trouble since being convicted.

New York has passed the Clean Slate Act, . It does not apply to many violent crimes, nor to federal crimes, given that it is a state bill. Hudson Mayor Kamal Johnson and Greene County Legislature Chairman Patrick Linger are among its supporters. However, Hudson Valley Three-60 reports that Greene County Administrator Shaun Groden is not a fan, citing that even some non-violent crimes, like embezzlement, are still dangerous in nature.

The New York State Senate passed the Clean Slate Act which seals certain criminal records of those who stay out of trouble following their conviction

Clean Slate Act Passes In New York State

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The act establishes the automatic sealing of certain conviction records after a specific period of time for individuals that have completed their sentences and meet eligibility requirements.

Officials say the act will help prevent discrimination against formerly incarcerated New Yorkers and provide greater opportunities through increased job security and access to stable housing.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

It's also expected to help boost the state's economy because more residents with past convictions will have easier times getting jobs and increased earnings.

“Clean Slate offers a genuine second chance to individuals who have fully paid their debt to society, enabling them to restart their lives and become positive contributors to their communities. By passing Clean Slate, we affirm our belief in redemption and improve our society by providing formerly incarcerated individuals a better opportunity to enter the workforce and establish stable lives," Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins said.

Details Of The Clean Slate Act In New York

Prison Marina Nezhinkay loading...

Below are full details about the Clean Slate Act, provided by the New York State Senate

For a misdemeanor conviction, at least three years have passed since the individual’s release from incarceration or the imposition of sentence, if there was no sentence of incarceration;

For a felony conviction, at least eight years have passed from the date the individual was last released from incarceration;

The individual does not have a criminal charge pending

The individual is not currently under the supervision of any probation or parole

department.

The law doesn't apply to most violent crimes, federal crimes, or sex offenders.

Dr. Larry Nassar Faces Sentencing At Second Sexual Abuse Trial Scott Olson / Getty Images loading...

“This legislation makes it clear that New Yorkers who have served their sentences and returned to the community owe no other debts before they can rebuild their lives, obtain housing and education, and secure gainful employment. Clean Slate means stronger, safer, and more stable communities," Senate bill sponsor Senator Zellnor Myrie said.

Many New York Republicans Oppose Bill

The bill has many supporters, but also many in opposition.

17 New Laws in New York You Should Know The New Year brings with it a host of new laws for Empire State residents. Here are nearly 20 that may impact you in 2022.

These Counties Have The Most Food Stamp Recipients Per Capita In New York SNAP usage has increased across the state since the start of the pandemic

Chick-Fil-A Opens Surprise Free Pop-Up In Mid-Hudson Valley