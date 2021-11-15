New York ‘Sexual Predator’ Arrested Again in Hudson Valley
A New York man considered a "sexual predator" for sexually abusing a child was arrested again in the Hudson Valley.
On Thursday, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Liberty Police Department and New York State Parole executed a search warrant at 111 Mill Street in the Village of Liberty.
Robert L. Dunn, Sr., 47, a Level-3 sex offender, was arrested at the Lincoln Motel, police say.
Dunn is accused of failing to register his internet accounts as required by law and allegedly used an app known as “Surge” to conceal his identity.
In 2014, Dunn sexually abused a 16-year-old girl in Sullivan County, according to the New York State Sex Offender's database.
He was sentenced to one year in prison and labeled a Level-2 sex offender.
Dunn was arrested again in May of 2015 when he went to a residence on Emily Street in Monticello to meet a 15-year-old boy that he had solicited for sex on Facebook, officials say.
The 15-year-old turned out to be an undercover deputy sheriff.
Dunn was already labeled a Level-2 sex offender at the time of his 2015 arrested. As a result of that incident, Dunn served 3 years in state prison and is currently on 15 years of parole.
After his 2015 arrested Dunn was labeled as a Level-3 sex offender and considered a "Sexual Predator," on the New York State Sex Offender's database.
In Thursday’s arrest, charges were filed by both the Liberty Police and the Sheriff’s Office. He was arraigned before Liberty Town Justice Harold Bauman and sent to the Sullivan County Jail without bail. State Parole officers have also lodged a warrant against Dunn alleging a violation of parole.
"Law enforcement has a difficult job when it comes to keeping track of sex offenders that have been released into our communities," Sullivan County Sheriff Mike Schiff stated.
Level-3 sex offenders are considered to have the highest risk of a repeat offense and are considered the greatest risk to the public. Level-2 sex offenders have a medium risk of a repeat offense.
