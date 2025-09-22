New York Among Safest States for a Night Out

New York makes Top 5 Safest State's for Nightlife list.

A new study by injury lawyers Bader Law has identified the most dangerous states for nightlife, with New Mexico taking the top spot.

The study examined various safety metrics including murder rates, violent crime statistics, DUI fatality rates, and aggravated assault figures across all 50 states, before scoring each one out of 10 to determine which locations pose the highest risks for a night out.

At the opposite end of the scale, New Jersey stands as America's safest state for nightlife with a score of just 1.51. The Garden State recorded the lowest under-21 DUI rate (0.4 per 100,000 people) and very low DUI fatality rates (1.9 per 100,000 people) and fatalities from drowsy drivers (0.3 per 100,000 people).

New Hampshire ranks as the second-safest state with a score of 1.66, recording the lowest murder rate in the nation of just 0.9 per 100,000 residents. The state also recorded a relatively low rate of violent crime (152.5 per 100,000 people) and total crime (1,361.7 per 100,000 people) rates.

New York takes third place among the safest states with a score of 1.88. Despite its reputation for bustling nightlife, the state maintains impressive safety statistics, including low DUI fatality rates (1.9 per 100,000 people) and minimal fatalities from drowsy drivers (0.3 per 100,000 people).

Massachusetts ranks fourth safest with a score of 1.91, recording one of the nation's lowest DUI fatality rates (1.8 per 100,000 people) and relatively low total crime rate (1,507.4 per 100,000 people), despite having a moderate violent crime rate (327.6 per 100,000 people).

Connecticut rounds out the five safest states with a score of 2.13, posting low figures across most categories, including a murder rate of 2.4 per 100,000 people and one of the country's lowest violent crime rates at 183.6 per 100,000 residents.

The five safest states for nightlife

 Rank State Murder rate per 100K people Violent crime rate per 100K people DUI fatality rate per 100K people Total crime rate per 100K people Aggravated assault rate per 100K people Under 21 DUI rate per 100K people Fatality rate from drowsy driver per 100K people Total danger score 1 New Jersey 3.9 206.9 1.9 1,542.6 10.8 0.4 0.3 1.51 2 New Hampshire 0.9 152.5 3.7 1,361.7 7.6 1.0 0.6 1.66 3 New York 3.1 358.6 1.9 1,731.9 18.8 0.6 0.3 1.88 4 Massachusetts 2.0 327.6 1.8 1,507.4 21.0 0.7 0.4 1.91 5 Connecticut 2.4 183.6 3.5 1,610.2 8.8 1.7 0.3 2.13

