New York Responds to Gov. Hochul’s Kyle Rittenhouse Reaction

Gov. Hochul is disappointed in the Rittenhouse verdict and says New York needs "strong gun safety laws."

On Friday, a Wisconsin jury found 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty of all five charges in his double homicide trial.

The jury found Rittenhouse not guilty after three and a half days of deliberation.

Rittenhouse stated he killed two men and injured a third in self-defense during protests in Kenosha in 2020. The prosecution alleged Rittenhouse went to the protests armed with an assault weapon to provoke violence.

President Joe Biden said he understands many feel angry about the jury's verdict but added the American people must acknowledge the decision.

"We must acknowledge that the jury has spoken," Biden said.

Following the verdict, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul took to Twitter to voice her displeasure.

Below are reactions others tweeted after seeing Hochul's tweet.

