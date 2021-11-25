New York Politician: Hudson Valley Families Held Hostage By Violent Crime

A local politician is demanding action following recent gun violence that's holding families across the Hudson Valley "hostage."

Assemblyman Colin J. Schmitt (R,C,I,LBT,SAM - New Windsor), candidate for the NY-18 Congressional District, issued a statement following a week of violence in the City of Newburgh and other areas of New York.

In seven days, the City of Newburgh Police Department has responded to shots-fired incidents across Newburgh almost daily, including at least one incident involving local students that shut schools down. More information about all the shootings is below.

Newburgh schools are now offering students a remote learning option for families due to the shootings.

“Immediate action is required to address Newburgh’s surge in violent crime. We must identify and remove those who have committed crimes from our streets, as well as address the factors that have contributed to Newburgh’s 19% increase in violent crime during the last year," Schmitt stated.

The City of Newburgh has begun to experience an increase in violent crime, police say. Violent crime has increased by 19 percent compared to last year. Further, what police call bullet to body shootings has shown an increase of 72 percent from last year.

Four teens were sent to the hospital last Wednesday after bullets flew near a City of Newburgh school.

"The Federal Departments of Justice, Health and Human Services, and Education must be immediately involved on the ground to help bring long-term safety back to our streets and to our families through community services, oversight, and bringing together community-based organizations and local law enforcement," Schmitt added.

This comes after two teens were arrested in Poughkeepsie following a separate shooting near Poughkeepsie High School.

"We must also closely examine the root causes leading to the proliferation of violence throughout the Hudson Valley, such as the gunfire outside of a Poughkeepsie high school last week," Schmitt concluded. “Communities in Rockland, Westchester, Orange, and Dutchess counties have all been affected. We cannot allow Hudson Valley families to be held hostage by violent crime any longer. Leadership and action are required. We must stand with law enforcement as they work to preserve public safety and bring those responsible to justice and stand with our schools and community-based organizations that support those most directly impacted by this violence. These are important steps needed to ensure every Hudson Valley family has the peace of mind knowing that their children are safe.”

