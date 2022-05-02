New York Police Need Help Finding Hudson Valley Child Rape Suspect

A statewide alert has been issued as police search for a Hudson Valley man accused of raping a child and more.

On Friday, New York State Police from the upper Hudson Valley asked the public for help in finding an Ulster County man who allegedly sexually assaulted a child. The man was released on bail after he was also charged with four counts of rape in the first degree.

State Police Need Help Finding Ulster County Man Wanted For Rape

New York State Police from the Catskill barracks are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 46-year-old Luis D. Fernandez of Kingston, New York. Fernandez failed to appear in the Greene County Court last week after being released on bail and is wanted for multiple felony charges, police say.

Fernandez is also wanted by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. Fernandez may be attempting to flee to Puerto Rico, according to New York State Police.

Large flag of Puerto Rico above the street in the city center of San Juan. NAPA74 loading...

The 46-year-old from Kingston is wanted for predatory sexual assault against a child, a class A felony, course of sexual conduct against a child in the first degree, a class B felony, and four counts of rape in the first degree, a class B felony.

"Any information regarding Fernandez’s location should be forwarded to SP Catskill at (518) 622-8600. Information will be kept confidential if requested," New York State Police said in a press release.

Kingston, New York Man Arrested For Rape By New York State Police in Catskill

Fernandez was arrested on Aug. 3, 2021, in relation to a sexual assault investigation.

NYPD NYPD loading...

A four-month-long investigation revealed Fernandez had sexual intercourse with a child less than 15, police said in August 2021. Fernandez was remanded into the custody of the Greene County Sheriff in lieu of $10,000 cash bail, $20,000 bond, and $50,000 secured bond.

These 11 New York State Counties Have Most Registered Sex Offenders

10 Movie Stars Who Got Caught Up In Sex Tape Scandals