Breaking News: A suspicious Thursday morning death in the Hudson Valley is under investigation.

A man was found dead in Rockland County early Thursday morning.

Death Investigation In Rockland County, New York

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

First responders rushed to Johnson Street, just off North Myrtle Avenue in Spring Valley, New York around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29.

A large crime scene was spotted as Mark Lieb of Rockland Video arrived on the scene, with a blue tent set up to conceal the body.

Police and family members confirmed to Rockland Video a man was found dead at the scene.

Suspicious Death Under Investigation In Spring Valley, New York

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

The family told Rockland Video the deceased is a Hispanic man in his 50s.

The man's family told Mark Lieb police are not telling them what caused the man's death.

Early reports were that the man was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene. However, that may not be the case, Mark Lieb of Rockland Video told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

More information isn't known at this time. We will update if more information is released.

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

New York State Police, the Spring Valley Police Department, and Rockland County Sheriff's Office were all on the scene until sunrise Thursday morning.

