New York Police Arrest Nearly 150 In Hudson Valley Near Christmas

New York State Police arrested nearly 150 people from across the Hudson Valley on or near Christmas.

New York State Police from the Hudson Valley continues to report its "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.

Troop F and Troop K patrol the Hudson Valley for New York State Police.

This update highlighted New York State Police's activity from Dec. 19 through Dec. 25.

New York State Police Week In Review For Orange, Rockland, Ulster, Greene and Sullivan

Troop F covers Orange, Rockland, Ulster, Greene and Sullivan Counties.

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

Troop F Week in Review

Arrests

Felony:18

Misdemeanor:26

Violation: 4

Crash Investigations

Property Damage:93

Personal Injury: 17

Fatal: 1

DWI Arrests: 25

Total Calls For Service: 811

Traffic Tickets Issued: 1,047

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

New York State Police Week In Review For Dutchess, Putnam, Columbia and Westchester

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

Troop K patrols Dutchess, Putnam, Columbia and Westchester counties.

Troop K Week in Review

Arrests

Felony:21

Misdemeanor:48

Violation: 5

Crash Investigations

Property Damage:151

Personal Injury: 26

Fatal: 0

DWI Arrests: 26

Total Calls For Service: 1,289

Traffic Tickets Issued: 1,380

16 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- January 2023 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 1/01/2023:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.

KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.