New York Pizzerias Giving Away Millions of Free Slices

Pizzerias in New York, including the Hudson Valley, are giving away free pizza.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Monday, Domino's Pizza announced it will donate roughly 10 million slices of pizza within their local communities, starting this week. All 6,126 stores nationwide are expected to be a part of the effort.

"We have a long history of feeding people during times of crisis and uncertainty. When we were looking at how we could help, we knew we could use the reach of our national brand to make a difference in thousands of local neighborhoods," Russell Weiner, Domino's chief operating officer and president of the Americas, said in a press release. "We have franchisees and company-owned stores all over the country already doing amazing work in their communities and we know that by amplifying those efforts together we will be able to help even more people who are struggling right now."

Around 10 million slices of pizza will feed hospitals and medical centers, schoolkids and their families, health departments, grocery store workers and others in need, according to the company.

Every Domino's store will donate 200 pizzas within their local communities, officials say. Domino's Pizza has many locations in the Hudson Valley, including in Poughkeepsie, Hyde Park, Wappinger Falls, Fishkill, Newburgh, New Windsor, Kingston, Monroe and Mahopac.

Also on Monday, Little Caesars announced it will donate and deliver over one million pizzas to hospital workers and first responders nationwide. The one million pizza donation will be delivered by the company over the coming weeks, providing about around four million meals to hospital workers and first responders across the country, according to the company.

"Hospital staff and first responders are working around the clock to help keep us safe and healthy, and they are true heroes," President and CEO of Little Caesars Dave Scrivano said. "As a family company, we want to thank all of them in the best way we know how - by delivering a wholesome meal."

Little Caesars also announced starting next Monday customers will have the opportunity to "Pie it Forward" by donating a pizza to their nearby hospitals, police and fire departments at checkout. The customer-donated pizzas will be served locally by Little Caesars franchisees during the weeks that follow.

Little Caesars has locations in Poughkeepsie and Middletown.