New York Mom Of Non-Verbal Child Murdered In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man who murdered his ex-girlfriend's daughter was sentenced.

On Monday, a Dutchess County man was sentenced for murdering a 29-year-old mother, the daughter of his ex-girlfriend.

Poughkeepsie Man Sentenced For Killing Mother in Dutchess County

judge's gavel on desk in courtroom. ByronOrtizA loading...

Dutchess County Chief Assistant District Attorney, Matthew A. Weishaupt confirmed that Paul Senecal was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Senecal was found guilty in February 2023 of murder in the first degree, two counts of murder in the second degree, burglary in the first degree and criminal contempt in the second degree.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

“The actions of this defendant were cold, calculated, and extremely brutal.” This defendant should never walk free again in our society and Judge McLoughlin’s sentence ensures this. The work of Senior Assistant District Attorneys Lindsey Richards and Brittany Kessel on this case was extraordinary from the outset and was instrumental in achieving justice for the victim," Weishaupt stated in a press release.

Mother Found Dead in Town of Wappinger, New York

Senecal fatally stabbed Melanie Chianese to death in her Town of Wappinger home in May 2022.

Keep Reading: Popular Candy Sold In New York State May Cause Cancer, Report

The GoFundMe For Melanie's child is still active. CLICK HERE to donate.

Ten New York Laws That are Completely Insane, But Exist in 2023 There's no way that someone could actually be arrested for breaking these...right? Check out ten laws that are insane, but still exist somewhere in New York.

25 Must Try Hudson Valley Dining Experiences We compiled a list of 25 great dining experiences that you should try in the Hudson Valley!

Nearly 40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State