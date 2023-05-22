New York Mini Golf Course Adds More To Do At ‘Puff Puff Putt’

Does smoking pot while enjoying a round of mini golf sound like fun? How about a game of "Bong Pong"?

A few weeks ago we told you that for the third year "Puff Puff Putt" is returning to the New York mini golf course at Olde Saratoga Miniature Golf. When the course announced the event that gives adults 21 years and older a place to smoke marijuana and play mini-golf was coming back for a 3rd year they didn't mention any changes to the event. That is until now!!

Puff Puff Putt

After two years of success course owner Brian Brumley has announced that it's coming back in 2023 with a couple of changes. Brumley told News 10 that in years past the Puff Puff Putt nights would happen on Tuesdays and sometimes Fridays. This year the plan is to hold the event every Monday and Tuesday, with opening night happening on Tuesday, May 23rd. The first Monday event won't happen until June 5th because of Memorial Day Monday.

New Fun Expected at New York Mini Golf Course

If smoking weed with friends and playing mini golf isn't enough fun for you and your crew, Brumley announced that the course is adding a few things to enhance the event this year. This year Olde Saratoga Miniature Golf will offer "Bong Pong," which is similar to the popular game "beer pong". The difference with "Bong Pong" is that instead of red solo cups and ping pong balls, players use garage cans and volleyballs.

Brumley also said that Cornhole will also be available for guests to play along with food favorites like smoking-themed milkshakes, wood-fired pizza, ice cream, soda, and other munchies. He also said that certain "Puff Puff Putt" nights will have a DJ and some nights will have trivia with prizes and giveaways.

Where is it?

Olde Saratoga Miniature Golf is located at 556 Maple Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY, and officially opened last weekend. "Puff Puff Putt" runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on both Mondays and Tuesdays. If it rains, the event is canceled. If you are looking to play a round of mini golf a little closer to home, here are some great places to do it.....

