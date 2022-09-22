New York Men Illegally Applied For Full-Carry Gun Permits in Hudson Valley

Two men are accused of trying to use the Hudson Valley to obtain a full-carry gun permit.

On Wednesday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office reported on arresting two Brooklyn, New York men who allegedly illegally used a Hudson Valley address to obtain a full-carry pistol permit.

Brooklyn Men Arrested In Sullivan County, New York

On Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, detectives from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office arrested 24-year-old Dovid Leifer and 34-year-old Emanuel Friedman both of Brooklyn, New York.

The Brooklyn men allegedly used an address in the Town of Fallsburg, New York to apply for a full carry pistol permit. The men don't live at the address in Sullivan County they used to obtain the full carry pistol permit, police say.

"It is alleged that the men used an address in the Town of Fallsburg, where they did not reside, to apply for a full carry pistol permit. As part of the background investigation process for pistol permit applications, deputies checked the residence and found that the defendants did not live there," the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.

Both were charged with offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree, a felony. Both Brooklyn men were released on appearance tickets. Both are due back in Sullivan County for a court date of October 3, 2022, in the Village of Monticello.

New Gun Laws In New York State

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down part of New York’s concealed carry law, in a 6-3 ruling. Weeks later, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a new bill aimed at strengthening the state’s gun laws. Here's everything you need to know about the new laws.

