New York Man’s Arrest Disrupts Hudson Valley Fentanyl ‘Pipeline’

A New York man's arrest is "believed to have disrupted a pipeline of fentanyl" coming into the Hudson Valley.

The Dutchess County Drug Task Force reported the arrest of 40-year-old Shawn W. Phillips for criminal possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl, in the third degree with intent to sell.

Fentanyl Dealer Arrested In Dutchess County, New York

Dutchess County Drug Task Force Dutchess County Drug Task Force loading...

Phillips was arrested after a search warrant was executed at a residence in the Town of Red Hook where a quantity of money and fentanyl was seized, according to the Dutchess County Drug Task Force.

"Phillips is believed to be responsible for the distribution of a significant quantity of fentanyl found in counterfeit Oxycodone 30 mg in the Dutchess County area, and this arrest is believed to have disrupted a pipeline of fentanyl being transported into Dutchess County," Dutchess County Drug Task Force stated.

The arrest is the result of a several-month-long investigation into fentanyl sales in the Dutchess County area, police say.

Dutchess County Fentanyl "Pipeline" Disrupted in Red Hook, New York

Dutchess County Drug Task Force Dutchess County Drug Task Force loading...

Phillips was arraigned in the Town of Hyde Park Justice Court and remanded to Dutchess County Jail without bail.

"In 2021, the Dutchess County Drug Task Force recorded more than 100 fatal drug overdose deaths within Dutchess County with Fentanyl being involved in an overwhelming amount of cases," the Dutchess County Drug Task Force added in its press release. "The Dutchess County Drug Task Force was assisted by the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau and K-9 Unit."

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent, officials say. As little as two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal, according to the Federal Drug Enforcement Administration.

Nearly 108,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2021, with 66 percent of those deaths related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl, the CDC reports.

Dutchess County Police Seek Witnesses

Dutchess County Drug Task Force Dutchess County Drug Task Force loading...

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

If anyone has information regarding this case or about any other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County, you are urged to contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by sending an email to DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com

LOOK: Exotic Animals You Can Own In New York Looking for an exotic pet to own legally in New York State? Here is a list of some animals that you can have aside from regular dogs, cats, and farm animals.

New York State's Top 20 Attractions Are you truly a proud New York resident if you haven't visited these Top 20 attractions?

Attractions of America put together a list of some of the top attractions New York has to offer. Let’s explore some of the top attractions in New York State that you’ll have to add to your bucket list during your next visit. Keep track of how many you have already seen or been too. Which ones surprise you on this list? Text us on our app to let us know.

11 Christmas Towns in New York to Get You in the Holiday Spirit New York City may be home to the Rockefeller Christmas tree but there are several small towns and villages that will get you in the holiday spirit with all the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple.