New York Man Scams Hudson Valley Senior Out of Over $100,000
A "career criminal preyed upon" an elderly Hudson Valley woman in what's being called a "despicable" crime.
On Tuesday, District Attorney Robert V. Tendy announced the sentencing of a Long Island man who stole over $100,000 from an 85-year-old woman in Cold Spring.
As proven at trial, from July 2018 to December 2018, James Mcinerney, of Coram, using the alias “James Bryant,” held himself out as the owner of an asset recovery business. He contacted an 85-year-old woman in Cold Spring, alleged that she was being overcharged or fraudulently charged by other companies, and offered to obtain refunds for her.
Mcinerney stole $103,050 from the woman over the course of six months by making false representations and promises to her, officials say.
Mcinerney, 52, was convicted after a jury trial of grand larceny, attempted grand larceny and resisting arrest.
After the case was referred to the New York State Police, police investigators were given control of the victim’s e-mail account and began communicating with the person believed to be “James Bryant.” Mcinerney, unaware that he was speaking to law enforcement, attempted to obtain an additional $7,250 by falsely claiming that he made a payment to a company on the victim’s behalf that she needed to reimburse him for.
On Tuesday, Mcinerney was sentenced to an aggregate sentence of 7.5 to 15 years in state prison.
When imposing the sentence, Judge Joseph J. Spofford Spofford stated that Mcinerney was a “career criminal” who “preyed upon” his victim and committed a “despicable” crime. In addition to the sentence described above, Judge Spofford issued a criminal order of restitution for the victim in the full amount of the theft and issued an order of protection prohibiting the defendant from having any contact with her.
