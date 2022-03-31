New York Man Pukes Up Bags of Cocaine in Hudson Valley, PD

An alleged drunk driver in the Hudson Valley also allegedly threw up several plastic bags of cocaine.

On Tuesday, New York State Police from Ulster County announced the arrest of an Ulster County man following a brief chase.

On Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at approximately 2:13 a.m., New York State Police from the Highland barracks observed a 2013 BMW 328iS traveling east on State Route 32 in the town of New Paltz in an alleged violation of the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law.

Troopers stopped the vehicle and identified the operator as 21-year-old Nolan V. Casale from the hamlet of Marlboro. While speaking with troopers, it was determined that Casale was impaired by alcohol while driving on Route 32 in New Paltz, police say.

When troopers attempted to take Casale into custody he allegedly fled on foot to Main Street and ran towards the Sunoco station.

While running, Casale fell down a hill behind the gas station.

Troopers then took Casale into custody. While in custody troopers discovered a plastic bag in his hand that allegedly contained cocaine.

He then began to dry heave and threw up several small plastic bags containing cocaine, according to New York State Police.

Troopers contacted Mobile Life as a precautionary measure and Casale refused medical attention.

Casale was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, felonies. He was also charged with misdemeanors for obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest as well as driving while ability impaired by alcohol.

He was arraigned in the Town of New Paltz Court and released on his own recognizance.

