New York Man Nearly Kills Romantic Rival In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man was nearly killed in front of his family during the day because another man was allegedly stalking his fiancée.
On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 34-year-old Jonathan Esson of Newburgh, New York was sentenced to 12 years in state prison to be followed by five years of post-release supervision.
Newburgh, New York Man Sentenced For Attempted Murder
Esson was sentenced for attempted murder, in the second degree, for a daytime stabbing in the City of Newburgh.
On July 9, 2021, Esson drove his taxi by a man who was near the back of the taxi near the victim's fiancée and two children.
Officials allege Esson was pursuing the woman and stalked her for a period of time leading up to July 9.
Orange County Man Stabs Man In Newburgh Over Woman
After seeing the man near the woman, he stopped his taxi, crossed the street, and stabbed the man in the back. The man was taking out groceries from his trunk when he was stabbed, officials say.
Esson fled the scene but was arrested later that day in possession of the knife he used in the attack, officials.
After his arrest, Esson made statements to the police that indicated his intent was to kill the victim, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.
Newburgh Man Wanted To Kill Romantic Rival
The man went to the hospital where he was treated for injuries that are described as "serious." His injuries were not disclosed.
“This violent and brazen daytime attack on a man in front of his family was heinous,” Hoovler stated. “Thankfully, the availability of immediate medical attention prevented a senseless loss of life. I applaud the swift and thorough investigation by the police officers involved in this case, which ensured that the defendant would be brought to justice."
When Esson pleaded guilty he confessed he attempted to kill the man when he stabbed him in the back.