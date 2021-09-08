New York Man Killed Hudson Valley Teen in ‘Senseless’ Murder

A New York man is heading to prison for the "senseless" murder of a Hudson Valley teen.

On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that Jahliv Niles of Peekskill was sentenced for fatally stabbed a Peekskill teen in 2020 and subsequently attacking a fellow detainee at Westchester County Jail.

Niles, 20, was sentenced to 20 years in state prison for the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Omarion McKenzie. He was also sentenced to two years in prison with three years post-release supervision for attacking a fellow detainee at Westchester County Jail in Valhalla.

Niles pled guilty on May 11, 2021, to manslaughter and assault, both felonies. Both sentences will be served concurrently.

On March 27, 2020, at approximately 11:15 a.m., Niles, who was 18 at the time, approached McKenzie on Howard Street in Peekskill, and fatally stabbed him in the chest, stomach and back. McKenzie was taken to New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt Manor where he was pronounced dead.

Niles fled the scene but was identified and arrested by Peekskill Police following their investigation.

“Family and friends of Omarion McKenzie have been forced to mourn a life that was tragically cut short due to a senseless act of cruelty,” DA Rocah said. “This sentence will bring some measure of closure and justice to them and to the Peekskill community.”

On May 19, 2020, Niles attacked a fellow detainee at Westchester County Jail, where he had been held since his arrest following the Peekskill incident.

