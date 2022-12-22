New York Man Killed By Neighbor Outside Hudson Valley Home

A Hudson Valley man was murdered outside his home by his neighbor. The murderer was later found in a river.

On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that, after a four-week trial, a jury found a Westchester County man guilty of murder.

Westchester County, New York Man Found Guilty of Murder

Lateef Butler, 23, of Yonkers was fatally shot outside of his Yonkers apartment building in 2020. The shooting was caught on video.

On Wednesday, 30-year-old Terrence Gonzalez was found guilty of murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. Gonzalez and Butler lived in the same apartment building.

Gonzalez faces a sentence ranging from a minimum of 15 years to life to a maximum of 25 years to life in state prison when he is sentenced in February.

Yonkers, New York Man Murdered Outside Home

On June 26, 2020, at approximately 6:08 p.m., Gonzalez used a .38 caliber revolver to shoot Butler five times, striking him in the neck, chest, hip and thigh, during a dispute outside an apartment building where they both lived on Nepperhan Avenue in Yonkers.

Butler was transported to St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Yonkers, where he was pronounced dead.

Murder Suspect Found In Saw Mill River

Following the fatal shooting, the Yonkers Police Department found and arrested Gonzalez in the Saw Mill River.

During the pursuit, police recovered the gun used to murder the victim under a bush near Center Street, and obtained surveillance video of the fatal shooting.

