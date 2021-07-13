New York Man Floating on Mattress Drowns in Hudson Valley Pond

A New York man who was using a mattress as a floating device drowned in the Hudson Valley.

On Friday around 7:40 p.m., deputies from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to 90 Overshot Mills Road in the Town of Claverack, along with fire and rescue personnel for a report of a possible drowning.

The original report indicated that a man was observed in a pond, and went underwater, and had not resurfaced.

Responding police, fire and rescue units were able to speak to several witnesses at the scene who reported that the victim, 28-year-old Claudio A. Teopante of Queens, was using an inflatable mattress as a make-shift float on a small pond on the property, police say.

The witnesses report that Teopante fell off of the float and began to struggle before he went underwater. Witnesses attempted to render aid to Teopante but were unsuccessful and Columbia County 911 was contacted.

At about 9 p.m., divers were able to locate and recover the body of Teopante. Teopante was pronounced dead on the scene.

