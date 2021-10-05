New York Man Busted For Allegedly Using Fake Vaccine Card at Work

As the debate rages on whether employers can mandate that their workers show proof of vaccination, fake vaccination cards are becoming more of a problem. But take note - if you get busted with a fake card you could be facing some steep consequences. One New York State man recently found out the hard way, according to CBS. Could he actually be facing up to seven years behind bars? Sounds a bit much, but officials don't this sort of stuff lightly.

New York State Police say that a 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly producing a phony vaccination card at his work. There is a group called the New York State Department of Health’s Vaccination Complaint Investigation Team, and they reportedly received a complaint that the Eaton ,NY man tried to pass a fake vaccine card to his employer. The man has been charged with second-degree possession of a forged instrument, which is a Class D felony.

The suspect's employer was not identified in the press release.

This is certainly not the first case of a fake vaccine card coming back to haunt someone. A well publicized story was reported over the summer, when a simple misspelling got one woman busted for fogery. The NY Post says that a 24-year-old woman was busted in Hawaii after investigators were tipped off to the questionable document. According to Hawaii News Now, her card allegedly misspelled Moderna as “Maderna”.The Post says she was caught Saturday when she tried to fly back out of Hawaii. The Post says that the fake card claimed she was vaccinated in Delaware but officials found that not to be true.

Best Fan-Submitted Concert Shots of 2021 We asked WPDH fans of Facebook to show us their best concert shots this year. This is what we got!