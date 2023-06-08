New York Man Arrested In Sexual Predator Sting In Hudson Valley

A New York man is accused of trying to prey on a young girl from the Hudson Valley.

Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced a Long Island man was arrested after an undercover investigation by the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office into "predators preying on minors using online platforms."

Long Island Man Arrested In Sexual Predator Sting In Rockland County

Google Google loading...

Daniel Waxman, 55, an attorney from Long Island, New York was charged with attempted disseminating indecent material to minors in the first degree a class E felony.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

In late May, an undercover investigator from the Rockland County District Attorney’s pretended to be minor and engaged in a series of texts with Waxman, officials say.

The undercover investigator told Waxman on multiple occasions that she was a 14-year-old girl, according to the DA's office.

"The defendant’s texts to the undercover investigator became increasingly more sexual, culminating in the defendant arranging to meet the minor to engage in sexual conduct," the DA's office states.

Arrested In Rockland County

Google Google loading...

On May 31, 2023, detectives from the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office in coordination with the Ramapo Police Department arrested Waxman after he arrived in Rockland County to allegedly meet the 14-year-old girl.

“The exploitation of children is an abhorrent act, one that will not be tolerated in Rockland County," District Attorney Walsh said. "Let me be very clear if you prey on innocent children in Rockland County, we will track you down and bring you to justice.”

Waxman was sent to Rockland County Jail. Bail was set at $150,000 cash and $250,000 bond. He must surrender his passports and can't text with any minors during the case.

LOOK: 20 of the biggest insects in the world Stacker compiled a list of 20 of the biggest insects in the world using a variety of news, scientific, and other sources.

These Counties Have The Most Food Stamp Recipients Per Capita In New York SNAP usage has increased across the state since the start of the pandemic

Chick-Fil-A Opens Surprise Free Pop-Up In Mid-Hudson Valley