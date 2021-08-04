New York Man Allegedly Defrauded Many Hudson Valley Homeowners
Police say a New York man defrauded numerous homeowners throughout the Hudson Valley and believe more victims are possible.
On Tuesday, New York State Police from the Catskill barracks announced the arrest of 46-year-old Lionel L. Rushford Jr. from the city of Plattsburgh following an investigation into alleged fraud in the Hudson Valley.
Rushford was charged with the felonies of grand larceny 4th degree and scheme to defraud 1st degree.
The investigation revealed that Rushford took money from numerous homeowners as down payments to perform landscaping, plumbing, fencing and other home improvement work in the Hudson Valley, police say.
He defrauded numerous homeowners throughout the Hudson Valley in excess of $10,000, according to New York State Police.
Police allege Rushford would collect down payments, then stop communication with the victims and never return to the residence to perform any work. New York State troopers and investigators attempted to locate Rushford with no success.
On July 20, 2021 state police investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Rushford from the Town of Cairo Court. On July 30, Rushford turned himself in at the state police barracks in Catskill. He was arraigned in the Town of Catskill Court and remanded to Ulster County Jail without bail.
Police shared his photo, seen above, because they believe there could be more victims. Anyone who feels they may have been defrauded out of money by Rushford are asked to call the New York State Police at Catskill at 518-622-8600 and reference SJS # 10250533