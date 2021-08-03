Watch Guns N’ Roses Debut New Song ‘Absurd’

Guns N' Roses debuted what Axl Rose described as "a new Guns N' Roses song" tonight in Boston.

"Some of you might have heard this under another name,” the iconic frontman noted. “But this is really kind of absurd for us to try this,” Rose then joked, earning a rimshot from drummer Frank Ferrer. “Wasn’t that funny? And they don’t even know the joke yet. Ok, this is called ‘Absurd.’”

From there, Guns N’ Roses launched into what (arguably) sounds like one of the hardest tracks in their arsenal. Blistering drums and a frantic, punk rock pace propeled the song, as Rose unleashed his aggressive vocals in a Rage Against the Machine-style delivery.

“Listen motherfuckers to this song that should be heard / Dragged down in the gutters, it's more than you deserve / Screaming fucking banshee, you know that's what you are / Pussy full of maggots, isn't that absurd.”

Videos from the performance can be found below.

The track bears a significant resemblance to "Silkworms," a song from the Chinese Democracy sessions (also embedded below). According to Setlist.fm, GNR performed “Silkworms” on four different occasions in 2001, the last taking place during a New Years Eve concert at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas. It has not been played in concert since.

Unlike “Silkworms,” “Absurd” features wailing guitar parts courtesy of Slash. The iconic axe-wielder offered up mind-blowing riffs at various moments throughout the Boston performance. "Absurd" also appears to lack the broader electronic elements found in "Silkworms."

While it may not be an entirely new composition, “Absurd” marks the closest thing to new material from GNR since the classic lineup reunited in 2016. In April 2020, Susan Holmes McKagan, wife of bassist Duff McKagan, revealed the band had been “working fastidiously on some killer new stuff.” Her statement echoed a similar comment from Slash, who had said months earlier that “stuff (was) happening” within the band.

Guns N' Roses' current tour is scheduled to stretch through October, with stops across America.

Watch Guns N' Roses Perform 'Absurd'

Listen to 'Silkworms' by Guns N' Roses