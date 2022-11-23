New York Man Accused Of Shooting Boy, Killing Hudson Valley Dad

After nearly two months a Hudson Valley man was arrested for allegedly shooting a 5-year-old boy on his bike and murdering a father. He was found out of state.

On Tuesday, City of Newburgh Police Commissioner José A. Gomérez announced an arrest was made in North Caroline following a murder in Newburgh, New York

Newburgh Man Murdered, 5-Year-Old Also Shot

On Sept. 29, 29-year-old Daquan Corbett was fatally shot near Washington and Clark streets in the City of Newburgh. A 5-year-old boy sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the gunfire.

Police were alerted to gunshots by a SHOTSPOTTER activation in the area of the 100 block of Washington Street. Arriving officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Arrest Made In Connection Of Murder Of Orange County, New York Man

City of Newburgh police gathered information during a nearly two-month-long investigation by City of Newburgh Police Detectives and partnering agencies.

The investigation led to the arrest of Lamont Williams of Newburgh.

Williams was tracked to North Carolina and taken into custody by the United States Marshal Service Regional Task Force.

“The City of Newburgh Police Department sends a clear message with the arrest of Lamont Williams: when you commit violence in our City, you will be found and brought to justice,” Gomérez stated. “We extend our gratitude to the United States Marshall Service, the New York State Police, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, and members of the Orange County District Attorney’s Office for their partnership and assistance.”

Williams will be arraigned upon his extradition to New York State

