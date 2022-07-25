New York Man Accused of Killing Hudson Valley Teen Outside Home

A Hudson Valley man is accused of killing a teenager from the region.

Over the weekend, the Spring Valley Police Department announced a Rockland County man was charged with murder in relation to the death of a Spring Valley teen in early July.

Rockland County, New York Teen Killed Outside Spring Valley Apartment Complex

On Friday, July 8, 2022, at approximately 2:30 a.m., the Spring Valley Police Department responded to the parking lot of 150 West Eckerson Road for a report of a male who had been shot. According to Google Maps, the FGP Meadow Lane apartment complex is located at 150 West Eckerson Road in Spring Valley, New York.

Arriving officers immediately found a teenager suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Spring Valley, New York Teen Fatally Shot in Rockland County

"They attempted life-saving medical attention which was continued by medical personnel who arrived shortly thereafter," the Spring Valley Police Department stated in a press release.

Treynahel Cineus, 17, of Spring Valley was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital via ambulance where he tragically succumbed to his injuries, police say.

Haverstraw, Rockland County, New York Man Charged With Murder

On Thursday, July 21, around 11 p.m., Spring Valley detectives, along with the help of the Haverstraw Police Department, arrested 23-year-old Anthony Mitchell of Haverstraw in connection to the shooting death of Cineus.

Mitchell is accused of murdering the 17-year-old.

"The Spring Valley Police Department would like to thank all the individuals and agencies that helped us get to this point in the investigation including but not limited to the Town of Haverstraw Police Department, The Rockland County Sheriff’s Office, the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office, the F.B.I., Rockland County R.E.A.C.T., Rockland County Intelligence Unit, New York State Police, and Orange County Special Operations Group," the Spring Valley Police Department stated.

Mitchell was arraigned on Friday in Spring Valley Justice Court and remanded to the Rockland County Correctional Facility with no bail.

Spring Valley Police Seek Answers

Police are hoping someone comes forward with more information about the fatal shooting.

"This investigation is still ongoing and Spring Valley Police Department is asking that anyone with information to please contact Detective Galli at 845- 356-7400 or email tips@villagespringvalley.org," the Spring Valley Police Department said.

