New York LOTTO Winning Ticket Sold in Hudson Valley

Check your tickets! One person is a bit richer after purchasing a winning ticket in the Hudson Valley.

The top prize for Wednesday night's drawing of the New York Lotto was $7.3 million dollars.

The winning numbers were 10-15-20-29-31-49 with a bonus of 21.

Sadly, no one from the Hudson Valley or New York State won the top prize.

However, a second-prize winner was sold in Dutchess County.

The winning ticket was sold at Smokes 4 Less on Main Street in Fishkill, according to New York Lottery officials.

The store is located inside the Fishkill Village Square.

The ticket is worth $62,770. It's unclear who has the winning ticket.

The person with the winning ticket has one year to claim the prize.

Help Needed Finding The 39 Most Wanted in New York