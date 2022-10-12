New York Kayaker Stuck For Hours Rescued in Hudson Valley

A group of Hudson Valley heroes saved the life of a woman who got stranded for many hours while kayaking in the region.

On Monday around 7 p.m., the Rock Hill Fire Department and the Lumberland Fire-Dept Glen Spey responded to a mutual aid call for help from the Wurtsboro Fire Department regarding a kayaker in distress.

Woman Gets Stuck Kayaking in the town of Mamakating, Sullivan County, New York

Rock Hill Fire Department Rock Hill Fire Department loading...

A woman in her 40s got stuck while kayaking the Bashakill Wetlands in the town of Mamakating, Sullivan County, New York. The kayaker was located but first responders had difficulty getting to the woman due to small waterways and heavy brush, officials say.

"Members attempted to navigate their way to the kayaker with the assistance of LifeNet Air 2 who was flying above. Unfortunately, we were unsuccessful due to the dense vegetation and the difficulty of navigating in the darkness," the Rock Hill Fire Department stated. "Rescuers from the Lumberland FD were able to reach the kayaker with their air boat but ran into difficulties exiting the extremely dense area of the wetlands."

New York State Police, a medivac chopper and a Westchester County police helicopter all tried to help but they were blocked by fog, NBC reports.

Rock Hill Fire Department Rock Hill Fire Department loading...

Firefighters had to wait for a chainsaw to cut through heavy brush. The woman was stranded, freezing, for at least six hours in the middle of the night.

The woman tried to call 911 when she initially got stuck but told officials her cell phone died. When rescuers reached her they also got stuck. Three firefighters put on wet suits to make it back to shore, leaving their boats in the water.

Woman Rescued Around 1 A.M. After Nearly Freezing To Death

Rock Hill Fire Department Rock Hill Fire Department loading...

The unnamed woman was finally rescued around 1 a.m., on Tuesday with her body temperature dropping to 93 degrees. She suffered hypothermia, but is expected to be OK, officials say.

