New York Hometowns With the Most Murders in 2022

A number of New York hometowns topped the list of the most murders in the nation in 2022. Is your hometown on the list?

In late May 2022, New York Gov. Katy Hochul confirmed ten bills were introduced in the New York State Senate and New York State Assembly that lawmakers believe will tighten New York State's gun laws.

Hochul noted New York has some of the nation's toughest gun laws but she vows to make them even stronger. Here's everything you need to know about the new gun control lawmakers proposed.

In October 2022, Hochul announced an additional $50 million in state funding that is expected to help increase public safety in the Empire State.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Drastic Drop In Gun Violence Across New York State

Gov. Hochul was also proud to announce gun violence in New York State and the Hudson Valley has drastically dropped.

In late October, after New York State made it harder for residents to obtain guns following the mass shooting in Buffalo officials said the new "actions are working."

New York Locations With the Most Murders in 2022

24/7 Wall St recently highlighted cities with the most murders in 2022, at the time the article was written. 24/7 Wall Street highlighted 45 cities from across the nation including a few from New York State.

Syracuse, Buffalo, Rochester Make List

Syracuse, New York

45th overall

Murders Per 100,000 People: 7.0

Buffalo, New York

19th overall

Murders Per 100,000 People: 15.6

Rochester, New York

9th overall

Murders Per 100,000 People: 22.8

If you're wondering, New Orleans, LA topped the list with 44.0 murders per 100,000 people.

Help Is Needed Across New York State Finding Missing Children

National Center for Missing And Exploited Children National Center for Missing And Exploited Children loading...

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.

Resorts World Hudson Valley Opens Doors In Newburgh The grand opening for Resorts World Hudson Valley, located in the Newburgh Mall on Rt. 300 in Newburgh, took place on Wednesday December 28th at 10:00am.

KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.