The best pizzeria in the world is shockingly found nowhere close to New York State. However, 10 of the best pizzerias in the nation can be found in the Empire State.

In celebration of National Pizza Day Yelp announced it's looking for its first-ever Chief Pizza Officer.

During a six-month job, the Chief Pizza Officer will be responsible for spreading their love for pizza and sharing the latest pizza trends with the Yelp community.

While announcing the job opening Yelp also released its list for the Top 100 Places for Pizza in the U.S.

According to Yelp, Cheese Board Pizza in Berkeley, California has the best pizza in the nation.

Yelp says customers love to try out "new toppings" daily at the California pizza joint.

While no New York pizzeria ranked first, New York is home to the second-best pizza place and 10 of the top 100. See the full list of New York pizzerias below. Did you favorite place make the list?

New York Home To 10 of Top 100 Pizzerias In The U.S.

Prince Street Pizza – New York, NY

Juliana’s – Brooklyn, NY

L’industrie Pizzeria – Brooklyn, NY

Saverio’s Authentic Pizza Napoletana – Massapequa, NY

Rubirosa – New York, NY

Song E Napule – New York, NY

Lombardo’s of Bay Ridge – Brooklyn, NY

B Side Pizza & Wine Bar – New York, NY

Gelso & Grand – New York, NY

Louie’s Pizza – Elmhurst, NY