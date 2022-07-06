New York Firefighters Battle ‘Dangerous’ Fire at Woodbury Common Premium Outlets

Firefighters from across the Hudson Valley rushed to the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets to put out a "dangerous" fire during Independence Day weekend.

During a weekend when many Hudson Valley residents enjoyed fireworks, local firefighters worked to put out a fire at the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in Woodbury, New York.

Fire At Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in Woodbury, New York

Woodbury Fire Department Woodbury Fire Department loading...

The fire started inside a parking garage at the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets on Sunday, July 3 around 8 p.m. Multiple vehicles were on fire, according to the Woodbury Fire Department.

"Multi-vehicle fire in the first-floor maintenance storage area of the Woodbury Commons parking garage," Woodbury Fire Department stated.

'Dangerous' Fire At Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in Orange County, New York

Woodbury Fire Department Woodbury Fire Department loading...

The cause of the fire hasn't been released. The type of car where the fire may have originated also hasn't been released.

Many on Facebook wondered if a Tesla may have started the fire. There have been a string of incidents where Tesla's have randomly caught fire.

"Everyone who Guessed Tesla is Wrong! There's a perfect reason why we aren't entertaining the inquiries (about) what type of vehicle or vehicles. That because it's being treated as a crime scene," Orange and Rockland County Fire wrote on Facebook.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

'Dangerous' Woodbury Common Premium Outlets Fire 'Put Out In Short Period Of Time'

The Mombasha Fire Company located in Monroe, New York helped the Woodbury Fire Department put out the fire. Officials say the blaze was put out in a short period of time.

Woodbury Fire Department Woodbury Fire Department loading...

"We had a great team at the scene and together made a dangerous incident safe in a relatively short period of time. H-4 was our commanding officer at the scene," the Mombasha Fire Company stated

All of the vehicles damaged by the fire were part of the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets maintenance fleet, the Woodbury Fire Department reports.

This Upstate New York Restaurant Was Just Named One Of The Best Hidden Gem Restaurants In America Nestled in a city in Upstate New York that is home to over 2,200 residents, this locally owned restaurant is among an elite list of places worth checking out in all of America.

24/7 Tempo put together a list of the Best Hidden Gem Restaurant in Every State and the choice for New York is located in one of the most historic Olympic capitals of the world- Lake Placid.

The winner is Salt of the Earth Bistro . Here's a look at some of their menu items:



10 Hudson Valley Roads that Twist and Turn We have put together a collection of Hudson Valley Roads that twist and turn.

The 5 Most Dangerous Roads In New York State The most dangerous roads in New York.

Bites From These 7 Creatures in New York Can Be Deadly

5 Signs That Prove New York is Outrageously Funny I grew up in New York State, and I think it contributed to my sense of humor. Recently I took a trip to the Watkins Glen, NY area with my wife and children. We had a lot of laughs and some of those giggles came right from the signs we saw in the Empire State. These are five of the signs that caught our attention, and proved New York is just a funny place.