New York Firefighters Battle ‘Dangerous’ Fire at Woodbury Common Premium Outlets
Firefighters from across the Hudson Valley rushed to the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets to put out a "dangerous" fire during Independence Day weekend.
During a weekend when many Hudson Valley residents enjoyed fireworks, local firefighters worked to put out a fire at the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in Woodbury, New York.
Fire At Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in Woodbury, New York
The fire started inside a parking garage at the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets on Sunday, July 3 around 8 p.m. Multiple vehicles were on fire, according to the Woodbury Fire Department.
"Multi-vehicle fire in the first-floor maintenance storage area of the Woodbury Commons parking garage," Woodbury Fire Department stated.
'Dangerous' Fire At Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in Orange County, New York
The cause of the fire hasn't been released. The type of car where the fire may have originated also hasn't been released.
Many on Facebook wondered if a Tesla may have started the fire. There have been a string of incidents where Tesla's have randomly caught fire.
"Everyone who Guessed Tesla is Wrong! There's a perfect reason why we aren't entertaining the inquiries (about) what type of vehicle or vehicles. That because it's being treated as a crime scene," Orange and Rockland County Fire wrote on Facebook.
'Dangerous' Woodbury Common Premium Outlets Fire 'Put Out In Short Period Of Time'
The Mombasha Fire Company located in Monroe, New York helped the Woodbury Fire Department put out the fire. Officials say the blaze was put out in a short period of time.
"We had a great team at the scene and together made a dangerous incident safe in a relatively short period of time. H-4 was our commanding officer at the scene," the Mombasha Fire Company stated
All of the vehicles damaged by the fire were part of the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets maintenance fleet, the Woodbury Fire Department reports.