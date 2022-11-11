New York Firefighter Hit By Car Putting Out Fire In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley volunteer firefighter was rushed to the hospital after getting hit by a vehicle while battling a blaze.

On Thursday, the Cronomer Valley Fire Department responded to a brush fire in Orange County. One firefighter was injured.

Firefighters Battle Blaze In Orange County, New York

Firefighters responded to a brush fire at 4:13 p.m. on Thursday at Meadow Street and Catalpa Road in the Town of Newburgh.

It appears someone started a fire while trying to remove leaves.

"Residents are reminded there are no open fires allowed in the Town of Newburgh. Leaves can be bagged for pickup by Town Of Newburgh Highway Dept. beginning Nov. 14, at curbside," the Cronomer Valley Fire Department stated in a press release.

Firefighter Injured Battling Blaze In Town of Newburgh, New York

One Cronomer Valley firefighter was hit by a vehicle while obtaining a water supply line on Chestnut Lane, officials say.

The firefighter, who wants to remain anonymous, was flown to Westchester Medical Center for evaluation He was expected to be released Thursday night for a future follow-up with his doctors, officials say.

"Thank you for the support we received from Middlehope FD, Good Will FD, Winona Lake FD, Plattekill FD, Town of Newburgh EMS and MLSS, and the Town of Newburgh and NYS Police," the Cronomer Valley Fire Department stated.

The Cronomer Valley Fire Department is a volunteer fire department located in the Town of Newburgh, New York.

