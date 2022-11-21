New York Drug Kingpin Admits To Dealing Drugs In Hudson Valley
The leader of a group dealing drugs in the Hudson Valley confessed.
On Friday, 42-year-old Antonio Naveo of Ellenville, New York, was sentenced to 97 months in prison for his leadership of a drug trafficking organization that distributed cocaine base and fentanyl in Ulster County and for his unlawful possession of a firearm.
Ellenville Felon Sentenced to 97 Months for Drug Trafficking, Conspiracy More
The sentencing was confirmed by United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman; Michael Alfonso, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), New York; and Ulster County Sheriff Juan Figueroa, whose office leads the Ulster Regional Gang Enforcement Narcotics Team (URGENT).
Naveo confessed that between September 2017 and December 2018 he led an organization that trafficked over 500 grams of cocaine base, as well as fentanyl, from New York City and Pennsylvania to Ellenville for redistribution at various locations in the Rondout Valley.
Naveo also admitted that he unlawfully possessed a firearm as a previously convicted felon.
6 Others Sentenced For Dealing Drugs in Hudson Valley
The following defendants also pleaded guilty in connection with the conspiracy, and were sentenced as follows:
- Iqwan Mandiville: 70 months
- Margaret Vandyke: 60 months
- Luis Curet: 46 months
- Randy Mandiville, aka “B-Murda,”: 42 months
- Jennifer McCombs: 24 months
- Edwin Jorge: Time served