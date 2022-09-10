Which New York Counties Are Required to Pay the MTA Surcharge?

Have you heard of the MTA Tax or Surcharge? What the heck is it? Not all counties in New York State have to pay it, but it does seem to work its way down to the 'ordinary tax paying citizens.'

So which counties have to pay it? Where do tax payers see the fees that are charged to them?

What is the MTA Tax or Surcharge? What does this mean when it comes to paying extra?

lightphoto lightphoto loading...

The surcharge or tax ends up coming out of peoples pay. Then there are also additional fees on things like your gasoline, and even your drivers license. The good thing? Not everyone in the state needs to pay this. Well, that might be good if you don't have to pay it.

Which counties in New York State are subject to the MTA Tax or Surcharge?

lightphoto lightphoto loading...

The easiest way to think of it, is the counties just north and east of New York City, where they receive the services of the Metro Transit Authority. Is that the 100% all of the surcharge? No, but that is the quickest way to remember who gets charged the extra fees. The counties that are included in needing to pay this tax? Rockland, Nassau, Suffolk, Orange, Putnam, Dutchess and Westchester counties.

