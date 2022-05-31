New York Police Rescue Potentially Suicidal Man From Cuomo Bridge

Police from across the Hudson Valley helped rescue a man from the Mario M. Cuomo bridge.

On Friday around 9:20 a.m., New York State Police and emergency personnel from several agencies responded to a report of a man on the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. Police were told the man climbed over a glass barrier at an overlook and was standing on the edge of the bridge.

New York State police believed the man climbed over the glass barrier to possibly jump off the bridge.

Rescuers engaged the man in talks in what New York Police describe as an interagency operation. While police talked with the potentially suicidal man, members of the Westchester County Police Emergency Services Unit rappelled over the side of the bridge.

The Westchester County Police Emergency Services Unit then brought the unnamed man to safety. He was taken by Tarrytown EMS to a local hospital for evaluation. Police have not provided an update.

During the incident, the walking path on the bridge was temporarily closed, according to New York State Police.

Agencies that assisted with the rescue include the New York State Police, New York State Thruway Authority, Westchester County Police, the Central Nyack and Tarrytown Fire Departments, marine units and divers from the Nyack, Thiells and Piermont Fire Departments, Rockland County Sheriff and Westchester County marine units, Tarrytown and Nyack EMS, and a police medic from the Town of Greenburgh.

