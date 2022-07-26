New York Cop Arrested For Sexual Abuse in Hudson Valley

A man who was hired to protect New Yorkers is accused of sexually abusing someone in the Hudson Valley.

New York State Police confirmed over the weekend troopers arrested one of their own, a man from Orange County, New York for sexual abuse and more.

New York State Police Arrested Monroe, New York Man For Sexual Abuse

On Sunday, July 23, New York State Police from Troop F in Orange County arrested 32-year-old Matthew A. Stivala of Monroe, New York. Stivala was charged with a criminal sex act in the first degree, a class B felony, two counts of sex abuse in the first degree, a class D felony, forcible compulsion, a class D felony, and a misdemeanor for forcible touching.

"The charges stem from multiple incidents involving Mr. Stivala and a victim who were known to each other," New York State Police stated in a press release.

New York State Police did not release more details about the investigation or alleged sexual abuse.

Monroe, New York Man Accused of Sexual Abuse Employed as New York State Trooper.

New York State Police confirmed Stivala works as a trooper, assigned to Troop T. Troop T is assigned to patrol the New York State Thruway, I-87.

"Mr. Stivala is currently employed as a New York State Trooper assigned to Troop T," New York State Police wrote in a press release.

Stivala was arrested in the town of Monroe. He was arraigned and remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $75,000 cash bail, $150,000 partially secured bond, or $200,000 bond. He is scheduled to reappear in the Village of Harriman Court on July 27.

