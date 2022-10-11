New York Can Help Family Of Dad Murdered Visiting Hudson Valley

You can help the father of three who was murdered visiting his youngest son in the Hudson Valley.

The funeral for Poughkeepsie shooting victim Paul Kutz was held on Monday.

Funeral For Long Island Dad Murdered in Poughkeepsie, New York

Paul Kutz, 53, was murdered earlier this month while visiting his son at Marist College during the college's Family Weekend.

The 53-year-old CPA is survived by his wife and three children. Family and friends gathered in East Northport, New York on Monday to say goodbye.

"My good friend Paul Kutz was killed in a random act of violence on October 2, 2022, while visiting his youngest son at college," Phil Talamo wrote in a GoFundMe he setup for Kutz's family.

GoFundMe Setup For East Northport, New York Father Killed Visiting Marist College

Police say Kutz was murdered in an "unprovoked" attack. Money from GoFundMe will help fund the college educations of Paul's three sons, Matt, Ryan and Sean.

"Paul was a wonderful man who cared most about his family and his dogs. He leaves behind a devoted wife, three sons, and his father, three brothers and their families," Talamo adds. "Paul was a kind, gentle, compassionate man who was taken from all of us too soon."

As of Tuesday morning, nearly $75,000 has been raised. CLICK HERE to donate.

