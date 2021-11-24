‘New York Basketball Legend’ To Meet Hudson Valley Fans

A "New York basketball legend" will be in the Hudson Valley this weekend to meet and greet local fans.
Officials with the Galleria at Crystal Run announced a "New York Knicks basketball legend" will be meeting and greeting fans this Saturday.
John Starks will visit the Galleria at Crystal Run for a Meet & Greet and Autograph signing event from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in front of Pro Image Sports on the lower level.
During his outstanding eight-year career with the New York Knicks, Starks was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team in 1992-1993, became an NBA All-Star in 1994, and was awarded the League’s Sixth Man of the Year in 1996-1997.
He averaged 14.1 points per game while leading the Knicks in three-point goals.
In the final minute of New York’s win over Chicago in Game 2 of the 1993 Eastern Conference Finals, Starks performed one of the most memorable “highlight” plays in team history – “The Dunk”.
After his tenure with the Knicks, Starks played again for the Golden State Warriors, shortly for the Chicago Bulls, and then for the Utah Jazz.
The Starks Meet & Greet and autograph signing will start at 3 p.m. at Pro Image Sports located at 1 Galleria Drive in Middletown.
Signing is expected to sell out for this event, so pre-registration is encouraged. A variety of ticket options are available for purchase. To pre-register and for more information on packages and details, contact BG Entertainment at 845-863-5242.
